Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Eight confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Liaoning and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Tuesday, a total of 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,517 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,341 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,066, including 198 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 80,234 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,587 close contacts were still under medical observation after 525 were discharged on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 19 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 353 asymptomatic cases, including 336 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 4,822 confirmed cases including 90 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 488 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,380 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 462 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.