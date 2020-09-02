Australia urged to pursue constructive China-policy: spokespe

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday called on Australia to pursue a constructive policy on China rather than a destructive one.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, China has always insisted on relations with other countries based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs.

She made the remarks in response to media reports that the Australian government would investigate foreign interventions in Australian universities and affairs related to Chinese scholars.

Some people in Australia, a close ally of the United States, seemed to be suffering from "Sinophobia and paranoia" as they have leveled groundless accusations against normal academic and personnel exchanges between the two countries, Hua said.

"If Australia really wants to conduct some serious investigations, I think there are many clues about foreign intervention. For example, the media has repeatedly exposed that some anti-Chinese institutions and individuals in Australia have, in fact, been receiving funding from the U.S. government, such as the Australian Strategic Policy Institute," the spokesperson said.

She added that sources from Australia showed the agency had long received financial support from the U.S. government and arms dealers.

Citing a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Hua said two employees of the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations, which was established by the Australian government, received funding from the U.S. State Department.

Stressing the progress in bilateral cooperation, Hua said that in the past 20 years, trade volume between China and Australia had increased from less than 10 billion Australian dollars to 235 billion Australian dollars last year.

More than 12,000 Australian companies have established branches in China, and the number of Chinese students studying in Australia increased from less than 15,000 at the beginning of this century to 230,000 last year.

Besides, Australia receives more than 1.4 million Chinese tourists each year and China has been Australia's largest trade partner for 11 consecutive years, she said, adding that China is currently Australia's most important scientific research partner.

"We hope the Australian government and those politicians can focus on the bright future of China-Australia relations," Hua said.