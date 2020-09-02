China unveils rules on handling scientific research violations

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Science and Technology has rolled out interim provisions specifying penalties for 64 types of scientific research violations.

The provisions, which took effect on Tuesday, cover violations in six areas, including entrusted management institutions, research institutions, researchers, and consulting and review experts.

Violations include deliberately exaggerating technical value, concealing technical risks, hiring ghostwriters and falsifying research data.

The provisions propose various means of dealing with violations, such as the termination and cancellation of financial support, the recovery of illegal income, and the revocation of awards or honorary titles.

The sci-tech ministry will impose stronger punishments for serious violations, and offenders will be publicly named, said Dai Guoqing, an official with the ministry, at a press conference Tuesday.