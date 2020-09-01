Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Leading U.S. health agencies' credibility at risk under political pressure

(Xinhua)    13:03, September 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The credibility of two leading U.S. health agencies has been questioned after they made controversial coronavirus-related decisions under possible political pressure, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), overstated the therapeutic effect of a plasma therapy for COVID-19 authorized by his agency, drawing criticism from scientists, who argue that it was an exaggeration of the benefits, said the report on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly revised its guidelines, suggesting that fewer Americans need to get tested for the virus, the report said.

"I do worry about the credibility of the FDA and CDC, especially at a time when the capacity of the federal government to advance public health should be a priority for all policymakers," Daniel Levinson, former inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services, was quoted by the AP as saying.

Trump administration officials said on Wednesday that the White House virus task force revised CDC's testing guidance to "reflect current evidence" without giving further details, the report said.

According to CDC's new guidance, people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients do not have to get tested if they do not feel sick.

It obviously breaches the scientific consensus that large-scale testing is needed to curb the pandemic, the report added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York