China to tighten safety management of dangerous cargo at ports

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport has issued a circular ordering the relevant authorities to enhance the safety management of port operations dealing with dangerous cargoes.

The ministry said that the occurrence of major accidents must be prevented, particularly in light of the explosion at the port of Beirut in Lebanon earlier this month.

The circular required that inspections of safety risks and the management of dangerous goods should be carried out strictly, practically and specifically.

The regulation of the source of explosives must be tightened and safety conditions in workplaces that don't meet the necessary standards must be rectified, while operations, including loading and storage of the cargo, should proceed in accordance with the rules, it said.

Meanwhile, the safety management of storage tanks and ships and the operation procedures for dangerous cargoes should also be improved, said the circular.

The document urged accelerating the establishment of a prevention mechanism to strengthen the capacity for safety supervision and the control of major risks, as well as emergency rescue.