China will adhere to path of peaceful, open, cooperative, win-win, inclusive development: FM

PARIS, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will adhere to the path of peaceful, open, cooperative, win-win and inclusive development, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Sunday in a speech at the French Institute of International Relations.

Facing an ever-changing international environment, China has decided to give full play to the advantages of its super-large market and the potential of its domestic demand, so as to build a new development pattern marked by the domestic cycle as the main body and the mutual reinforcing of both the domestic and international cycles, said Wang.

"We will further expand domestic demand and open up wider, share more of China's development dividends with the world so as to drive the world's common recovery with our own recovery and drive the world's common development with our own development," he said.

China will continue to adhere to the path of peaceful development, Wang said.

"China is not the Soviet Union back then, nor is it interested or possible to become the second United States. No matter how far we may develop, we will never seek hegemony or expansionism," he said.

Adhering to the new path of state-to-state exchanges of "dialogue without confrontation, partnership without alliance," China will build more extensive global partnerships and continuously enlarge its "circle of friends," he said.

Wang stressed that China will never close its door to the outside world but open it wider.

"Through deeper reforms, lower tariffs, shorter negative lists, more convenient market access, more transparent market rules and a more attractive business environment, China will build an open economy of a higher level with all-range, multi-level, diversified patterns of open cooperation, which will create more opportunities for the whole world," he said.

On cooperation with other countries, which will benefit China's development, Wang pledged that China will continue to actively promote coordination and cooperation between major countries, strengthen friendship with neighbouring countries, and enhance solidarity and cooperation with developing countries.

"Through cooperation, we promote security, seek development and defy challenges," he said.

On win-win development, Wang noted that China has always opposed "zero-sum games" and the "winner-takes-all" mentality. "We will never seek to achieve our own development by seizing resources from or sacrificing the interests of other countries," he said.

Always adhering to the global governance concept based on the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, pursuing a mutually beneficial and win-win opening-up strategy, China will work with other countries to make the pie of cooperation bigger and turn the vision of common development into reality, he said.

On inclusive development, Wang said, "We believe that the world is colourful and diversified. We respect the right of people of all countries to independently choose their own path of development."

"We do not export systems or models. We are not interested in ideological confrontation with any country," said the Chinese foreign minister. "With concrete actions, we will continue to safeguard the diversity of civilizations in the world and promote exchanges and mutual learning among various development models."