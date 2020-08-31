Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR condemns rumor-mongering about mainland support for Hong Kong's anti-epidemic endeavor

HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday condemned the rumor-mongering about the mainland's support for Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19.

Some ill-intentioned people politicized the anti-epidemic work, smeared the mainland's efforts by spreading malicious rumors, and even violently assaulted volunteers working for the upcoming free testing scheme, a spokesperson of the liaison office said in a statement, adding that the public will not be misled by these people.

At the request of the HKSAR government, the central government has sent the nucleic testing supportive team with over 220 members to Hong Kong, who will comply with the medical rules of Hong Kong and complete their testing tasks in labs, the spokesperson said.

The central government will continue to help Hong Kong renovate and build makeshift hospitals and is ready to provide more medical support, the spokesperson said.

The epidemic has yet to be contained in Hong Kong, and massive virus testing has proved to be the most effective means to help cut the transmission chains around the world, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson applauded the medical workers, students and civil servants who volunteered to help in the testing scheme.

The spokesperson called for concerted efforts of Hong Kong society to battle COVID-19 and push social and economic activities back on track at an early date.