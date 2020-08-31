Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
HKSAR chief executive slams lawmakers smearing massive COVID-19 testing

(Xinhua)    10:02, August 31, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Sunday that it is outrageous that some lawmakers continuously smeared the upcoming massive COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong and incited residents to boycott the scheme.

Lam said through her social media account that the testing will help find invisible COVID-19 patients and curb the spread of the disease, which is conducive to Hong Kong's anti-epidemic fight.

Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of local infections since July, and currently about 30 percent of the new cases are still untraceable and some patients are asymptomatic, Lam said, stressing the significance of the massive testing.

Those lawmakers just do not miss any opportunity to make trouble and create controversies even if people's health is involved, Lam said.

Lam called for concerted efforts of Hong Kong residents to break the rumors about the testing scheme and help control the epidemic so that Hong Kong can return to normal at an early date.

