Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Seventeen confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Sunday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, two in Fujian and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Sunday, a total of 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,499 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,311 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 188 remained hospitalized, with four in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,048, including 237 patients who were still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,177 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,190 close contacts were still under medical observation after 814 were discharged on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 19 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 340 asymptomatic cases, including 312 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.