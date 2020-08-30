Shanghai reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported three new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically-transmitted cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

Among the three cases, two are Russian citizens flying from Russia. The other one is a resident of the Taiwan region.

All the cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 128 close contacts of the patients on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Three cases imported from the Philippines were cured and discharged from a hospital on Saturday.

As of Saturday, Shanghai had reported 555 confirmed imported COVID-19 cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.