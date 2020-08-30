Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 30, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:37, August 30, 2020

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday after recovery, and five asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Saturday, Xinjiang had 62 confirmed cases and 25 asymptomatic cases, all in the regional capital Urumqi, and 1,150 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Saturday, a total of 764 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the region, and 213 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

