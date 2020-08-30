China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday after recovery, and five asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Saturday, Xinjiang had 62 confirmed cases and 25 asymptomatic cases, all in the regional capital Urumqi, and 1,150 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Saturday, a total of 764 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the region, and 213 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.