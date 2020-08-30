Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 30, 2020
Death toll in restaurant collapse rises to 29 in north China

(Xinhua)    12:32, August 30, 2020

Twenty-nine people have been confirmed dead as of early Sunday after a restaurant collapsed Saturday in the city of Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said.

