Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 840,000: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With total COVID-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341 as of 6:28 p.m. (2228 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.

