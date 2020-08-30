Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 30, 2020
Russian fighters intercept U.S. bomber over Baltic Sea

(Xinhua)    10:11, August 30, 2020

Two Russian fighter jets intercepted a U.S. strategic bomber over the Baltic Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

On Friday, Russian airspace control systems spotted an air target approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, and two Su-27 fighters took off in response, the ministry said.

Crews of the Russian planes approached the air target and identified it as a B-52H strategic bomber of the U.S. Air Force at a safe distance, it said.

After the U.S. military aircraft flew away from the Russian border, the Su-27s returned safely to their home airfield.

The entire flight of the Russian fighters strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

