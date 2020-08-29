"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at age 43

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- American actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel film series, died of cancer at the age of 43 here on Friday.

According to a statement posted to Twitter, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it in the past four years as it progressed to stage IV.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement added, noting that it's the honor of Boseman's career to bring King T'Challa to life in 2018's film "Black Panther."

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, the film starring Boseman in the title role grossed 1.34 billion U.S. dollars worldwide. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards and took home three trophies at last.

Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side, the statement said.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement added.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace," Marvel Studios tweeted out its tribute to the actor.