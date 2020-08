NANNING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The case from the Philippines was found as the flight crew underwent health checks upon arriving in China, and all the crew have been put under quarantine.

By Friday, Guangxi had reported 255 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 253 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. Enditem