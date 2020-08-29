Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

35 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    11:29, August 29, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 262 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,126 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York