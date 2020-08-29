35 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 262 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,126 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.