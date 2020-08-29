Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,473, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, and two each in Fujian, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,285 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 188 remained hospitalized, with four in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.