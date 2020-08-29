China launches inspection to improve public cultural services

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Friday initiated a nationwide inspection of the Public Cultural Service Guarantee Law in an effort to further improve the country's public cultural services.

Six inspection teams from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will travel to Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Anhui, Henan and Qinghai from September to early November.

Another five provincial level legislatures will be authorized to inspect the implementation of the law within their respective administrative areas.

The inspection will mainly focus on the improvement of the urban and rural public cultural service system, and the construction and management of public cultural facilities, among other areas.

The Public Cultural Service Guarantee Law came into effect on March 1, 2017, with the aim of improving the country's cultural services.