Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese, foreign scholars discuss regional cooperation in the Himalayas

(Xinhua)    10:09, August 29, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign scholars came together Friday to discuss regional cooperation in the Himalayas amid the COVID-19 pandemic and building a community with a shared future for the trans-Himalayan region.

"It is imperative to speed up regional cooperation in the post-epidemic era," said Sun Hongnian, a researcher with the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, during an international symposium on Himalayan regional studies.

Sun noted that the China-Nepal-India Economic Corridor has great potential for development, and urged enhancing understanding and trust among the people of the three countries through cooperation, in order to promote connectivity among the those countries.

Wu Xi, a professor with the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, hoped that, under the influence of the Belt and Road Initiative, the cultural exchange of Tibetan Buddhism would be endowed with new connotations in line with the times. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York