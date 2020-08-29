Chinese, foreign scholars discuss regional cooperation in the Himalayas

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign scholars came together Friday to discuss regional cooperation in the Himalayas amid the COVID-19 pandemic and building a community with a shared future for the trans-Himalayan region.

"It is imperative to speed up regional cooperation in the post-epidemic era," said Sun Hongnian, a researcher with the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, during an international symposium on Himalayan regional studies.

Sun noted that the China-Nepal-India Economic Corridor has great potential for development, and urged enhancing understanding and trust among the people of the three countries through cooperation, in order to promote connectivity among the those countries.

Wu Xi, a professor with the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, hoped that, under the influence of the Belt and Road Initiative, the cultural exchange of Tibetan Buddhism would be endowed with new connotations in line with the times.