China mulls adding coronavirus-related medicines to insurance list

(Xinhua)    10:08, August 29, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities are planning to officially include medicines used in the treatment of diseases related to the novel coronavirus in the country's medical insurance programs.

The National Healthcare Security Administration said Friday that one priority of this year's adjustment to the medicine reimbursement list is providing coverage for medicines for respiratory diseases and new clinical drugs related to COVID-19.

The adjustment also features faster and easier coverage for new and innovative medicines, especially those with independent intellectual property rights, according to the administration.

Drugs that are no longer produced should be removed from the list, along with those that are expensive but replaceable, and those whose risks outweigh the benefits, the administration added.

The adjustment is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020 and implemented next year. 

