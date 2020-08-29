Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Xinjiang's Urumqi downgrades five districts to low-risk areas for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:08, August 29, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced on Friday that they will downgrade five districts in the regional capital of Urumqi to low-risk areas for COVID-19 starting Saturday.

The Tianshan and Saybag districts are to be downgraded from high-risk regions to low-risk ones while three others are to be lowered from medium risk to low risk, said the regional COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The downgrading comes around 40 days after the five districts were listed as high- or medium-risk regions for COVID-19.

Xinjiang reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 16 and 27, the regional health commission said in its daily report on Friday.

By Thursday, Xinjiang had 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, and 1,984 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Thursday, a total of 733 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, and 203 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation. 

