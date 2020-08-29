Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Verdict on Jimmy Lai intimidation case to be delivered on Sept. 3

(Xinhua)    09:26, August 29, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Hong Kong court said on Friday that the verdict of the case against Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, who is suspected of criminal intimidation, will be delivered on Sept. 3.

An investigation of the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts showed that Lai insulted a male reporter and threatened to cause physical harm to him at the Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in June 2017. The court ruled earlier that the prima facie evidence of the case stands.

Both the prosecution and the defense completed their closing arguments.

According to Hong Kong's Crimes Ordinance, Lai may face up to two years in prison if convicted on summary conviction, and as long as five years on conviction upon indictment.

Apart from the offense, Lai has been arrested three times so far this year for his role in illegal assemblies last year and for a suspected violation of the national security law in Hong Kong. 

