Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,768.

The newly-reported cases included three imported cases and 10 local infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing.

Among the local cases, seven were related to previously confirmed cases and the sources of the other three were unknown.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 397 patients are still hospitalized, including 25 in critical condition. The accumulated number of related deaths rose to 84. Enditem