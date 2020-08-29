Shanghai reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported three new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically-transmitted cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Two of the cases were Chinese nationals studying or working in Britain and the United States, respectively. The other case was a Brazilian.

All the cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 85 close contacts of the patients on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

As of Friday, Shanghai had reported 552 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.