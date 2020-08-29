Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

By Liu Cigui (Xinhua)    09:17, August 29, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported three new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically-transmitted cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Two of the cases were Chinese nationals studying or working in Britain and the United States, respectively. The other case was a Brazilian.

All the cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 85 close contacts of the patients on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

As of Friday, Shanghai had reported 552 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York