Beijing Int'l Film Festival (2011-2020) Achievements Retrospective exhibition kicks off

(Xinhua)    17:28, August 28, 2020

People visit the Beijing International Film Festival (2011-2020) Achievements Retrospective exhibition at China National Film Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 23, 2020. The exhibition kicked off on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


