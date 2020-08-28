Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Japan, U.S. hold talks on enhancing cooperation in outer space

(Xinhua)    10:32, August 28, 2020

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday held talks with head of the U.S. Space Force on enhancing cooperation in various endeavors pertaining to outer space.

Officials here said that Abe and U.S. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond discussed solidifying cooperation between the U.S. Space Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Space Operations Squadron.

Japan's Space Operations Squadron, comprising just 20 personnel, is currently involved with ensuring that Japanese satellites are not damaged by space debris and meteorites, although the government plans to see its size and operational scope increase in the coming years.

The pair also discussed plans by the United States to once again send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, officials said.

Raymond's visit to Japan is his first since the Space Force was created in December last year.

Raymond also held talks with Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono, as well as science and technology minister Naokazu Takemoto.

