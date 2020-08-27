China deepens international film cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has deepened its cooperation with a number of countries in filmmaking over the past decade.

Over the period, China has signed film co-production agreements with 22 countries, including the UK, France, Russia, Japan and India.

From 2000 to 2019, China co-produced 244 films with other countries, and 49 of these films saw their box office revenue reach over 100 million yuan (about 14.5 million U.S. dollars) each on the Chinese mainland, said Liu Chun, general manager of the China Film Co-Production Corporation, at the ongoing Beijing International Film Festival.

"We have a large market in China. Domestic and imported films can barely cater to the demand of the moviegoers, so we are going to enter a phase to improve the quality of our films while speeding up the country's filmmaking industrialization process," Liu said.

In the following two or three years, there will be more co-production films featuring in-depth cooperation, including those shot overseas, reflecting the advantages of international cooperation, according to Liu.

Some foreign filmmakers also spoke at the film festival on the importance of overcoming cultural differences and winning over global audiences.

When making films, it is crucial to come up with a story that can both live up to the market expectation and win over audiences, said Norman Abdul Halim, president at KRU Entertainment of Malaysia and deputy chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia.

Finnish director Renny Harlin, best known for directing "Die Hard 2," said Hollywood films are adept at "global marketing" -- adding elements to films that can resonate with audiences around the world.

"Whether this kind of element can be shaped is an important factor that determines the future of the film," said Harlin.

Successful co-productions require both box office success and a good reputation in both the domestic and overseas markets. "The Meg" which was co-produced by Gravity Pictures International Limited and Warner Brothers in 2018, is one such success story.

Zhao Fang, president of Warner Brothers China said a high level of industrialization, a modern story that resonates with global audiences, and an international expression are among the key factors for the success of co-produced films.

In the process of China's film industrialization, the international expression of Chinese stories takes on more importance, which is not only related to the expansion of market revenue, but also conducive to the spread of Chinese culture, according to Zhao.

Known for his "Letters of Love" and "Last Letter," Japanese director Shunji Iwai said he will come to China again to produce the sequel to "Last Letter."

"Last Letter," a Chinese feature film about a love story unveiled by a letter, enjoyed success both at home and abroad after its release in 2018.

In order to promote film co-production projects, audiences will be able to enjoy several Sino-foreign films at the festival.