HKSAR gov't confirms relaxation of social distancing measures

(Xinhua)    13:18, August 27, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday confirmed that some social distancing measures will be eased from Friday in response to a retreat in new COVID-19 cases.

For the next seven days starting Friday, dine-in services will be allowed at restaurants till 9:00 p.m. local time every day, relaxed from current 6:00 p.m., and cinemas, beauty parlors and some outdoor sports venues will reopen.

The mandatory mask-wearing rule will also be lifted in country parks, according to a government statement.

However, other social distancing restrictions will continue as the epidemic has yet to be completely contained. A spokesman for the Food and Health Bureau of the HKSAR government called on residents to continue to wear masks particularly on public transport and maintain personal hygiene.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,734.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

