Nighttime economy enlivens China's tropical resort Sanya

HAIKOU, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The tropical resort Sanya, in southern China, is seeing increased foot traffic after bylaws were made to spur its nighttime economy, and help its pillar industry of tourism recover.

As twilight falls, tourists could been seen enjoying local delicacies and night views on yachts in Sanya Bay.

A survey by Baidu Maps on the vitality of Chinese cities put this city, in south China's Hainan Province, at the top in terms of nightlife for the second quarter.

Hainan reported 171 cases of COVID-19, and has not reported new cases since mid-June.

In July, the Sanya Phoenix International Airport logged 1.38 million passengers, up by 30.28 percent from June this year, according to the local tourism bureau.

The Sanya Commerce Bureau created a nightlife guide for tourists, and provided information on quality service providers, nighttime sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

In July, the number of tourists who visited the Sanya Romance Park, which reopened on June 12, exceeded that of last year.

"The government has provided subsidies worth over 8 million yuan (about 1.16 million dollars). It helps us relieve operating pressure, and boosts investor confidence," said Zheng Jiejun, director of the park.

Businesses at diners and restaurants are also recovering with the arrival of tourists.

Roadside vendor Guan Jinhai makes as much as 1,000 yuan a night at the Yiheng night market. His main business was supplying pickled cabbage and steamed rolls to restaurants, but he had to cut production during the epidemic. The night stand helps to sustain his business and recover losses.

"I'm working both day and night. My business is on the mend," Guan said.

In early June, Sanya's Tianya District began offering spaces for stalls at no cost for those who lost their jobs or were hit hard by the epidemic.

In Sanya, car-owners hawk goods from their trunks, and special sales are available in underground commercial streets even late at night.

The city's commerce bureau has made special action plans to support the nighttime economy by improving management and services.