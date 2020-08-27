Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
China to blacklist overseas gambling destinations

(Xinhua)    10:52, August 27, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has established a blacklist system for cross-border gambling tourist destinations, according to an announcement released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry noted in the announcement that there has been a rising number of Chinese outbound tourists in recent years as international travel becomes increasingly convenient, which has contributed to friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

However, some overseas cities have attracted Chinese tourists for their gambling businesses, disrupting China's outbound travel market and endangering Chinese citizens' lives and property, said the ministry.

In establishing the blacklist system, the ministry and several relevant departments will impose travel restrictions on Chinese citizens heading to overseas cities and scenic spots on the list, according to the announcement.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

