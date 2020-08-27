Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of eight confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan Province, and two each in Hebei and Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case, also imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, the commission said.

On Wednesday, a total of 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,455 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,243 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalized, with four in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,004, including 324 patients who were still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,046 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was still one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 11,227 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,189 were discharged on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, 19 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 365 asymptomatic cases, including 317 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 4,734 confirmed cases including 79 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 487 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,161 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 462 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.