Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

42 countries, regions confirmed for int'l investment, trade fair in China

(Xinhua)    09:46, August 27, 2020

XIAMEN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Forty-two countries and regions have confirmed participation in the 2020 China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) and the Belt and Road Investment Congress, according to local authorities.

This year's CIFIT, to be held from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, will focus on themes including new infrastructure, digital economy, and scientific and technological innovation.

The fair will have an exhibition area of around 110,000 square meters, with the Philippines as the guest country of honor, and north China's Shanxi Province as the guest province of honor.

CIFIT has cooperated with Alibaba Group this year to set up an online platform providing video-conference services to the main participating countries and regions.

The event, approved by the State Council, takes place every September in Xiamen. It aims to promote bilateral and multilateral economic and trade exchanges and partnerships.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York