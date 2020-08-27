42 countries, regions confirmed for int'l investment, trade fair in China

XIAMEN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Forty-two countries and regions have confirmed participation in the 2020 China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) and the Belt and Road Investment Congress, according to local authorities.

This year's CIFIT, to be held from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, will focus on themes including new infrastructure, digital economy, and scientific and technological innovation.

The fair will have an exhibition area of around 110,000 square meters, with the Philippines as the guest country of honor, and north China's Shanxi Province as the guest province of honor.

CIFIT has cooperated with Alibaba Group this year to set up an online platform providing video-conference services to the main participating countries and regions.

The event, approved by the State Council, takes place every September in Xiamen. It aims to promote bilateral and multilateral economic and trade exchanges and partnerships.