"Love Week" marks 50th anniversary of China-Italy diplomatic ties

HANGZHOU, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou launched a "Love Week" event on Tuesday in cooperation with the Italian city of Verona, as part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The start of the event was timed to coincide with the annual Qixi Festival, also referred to as the Chinese Valentine's Day, which fell on Aug. 25 this year.

Among the event's attractions will be a love-themed light show on the banks of the Qiantang River. There will also be a wedding ceremony for couples from China and Italy, taking place on a special boat on the West Lake, following the wedding customs of China's South Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

Other activities planned for the week include exhibitions on the culture of love and international blind dates.

Hangzhou became the sister city of Verona last year. They are both associated with beautiful love stories; the tale of Romeo and Juliet happened in Verona, and The Legend of White Snake happened in Hangzhou.