China urges Canada to remove obstacles in bilateral relations

ROME, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged Canada to remove the main obstacles in bilateral relations during his visit to Italy.

During his meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Rome, Wang said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Canada relations. Fifty years ago, Canadian leaders got rid of external interferences, withstood pressures from all sides and established diplomatic relations with China, which is a step in the right direction, he noted.

Wang said there is no historical dispute between China and Canada, neither is there any actual conflict of interest, but Canada's detention of Chinese citizen for no reason has caused serious difficulties in bilateral ties.

Whoever started the trouble should end it, which the Canadian side should have a correct understanding, Wang noted, expressing his hope that Canada should act as an independent country and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Champagne, for his part, said that the past 50 years have witnessed significant development of China-Canada relations, adding that the Canadian side is willing to work with China, in the spirit of mutual respect, to seek a way to solve problems in order to boost bilateral relations.

Wang is on his five-nation European tour, which will also take him the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany.