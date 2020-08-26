Xinjiang upgrades grain warehouses for smarter, greener storage

URUMQI, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has poured more than 300 million yuan (about 43 million U.S. dollars) in recent years in the upgrade of local grain warehouses and the construction of a regional grain management platform.

The region has completed the intelligent renovation of warehouses with a combined storage capacity of 3.41 million tonnes of grains, accounting for 56 percent of the region's total, according to the regional food and strategic reserves administration.

A comprehensive grain management platform has realized the online interconnectivity of 108 warehouse sites in 74 counties and cities of the region.

The ungraded warehouses have possessed smart functions including online monitoring of grain information.

During the upgrade process, the region has also promoted greener storage technology, such as the application of inert ingredients that are up to the standard of food for the pest control to reduce the usage of chemicals.

Xinjiang will continue to promote scientific storage technologies to make the upgraded warehouses better utilized, said an official with the administration.