Hong Kong to ease anti-epidemic measures, sets date for book fair

(Xinhua)    10:10, August 26, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday to ease some social distancing restrictions.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 16 local cases, on Tuesday afternoon, with the total tally at 4,710.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan said that, from Friday, dine-in services will be allowed at restaurants till 9:00 p.m. local time and cinemas as well as beauty parlors and some outdoor sports venues will reopen.

The mask wearing rule will also be lifted in country parks and among people who exercise outdoors.

Also on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council said the Hong Kong Book Fair, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

