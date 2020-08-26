National political advisors meet on economic, social planning

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2020. The National Committee of CPPCC, China's top political advisory body, on Tuesday opened its 13th Standing Committee session on economic and social planning for the next five years. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Tuesday opened its 13th Standing Committee session on economic and social planning for the next five years.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

State Councilor Wang Yong pointed out while delivering a report at the meeting that goals and tasks should be meticulously set for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development.

A holistic and coordinated approach should be adopted, with a focus on key areas, weak links and major challenges, he said.

Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, who presided over the meeting, asked political advisors to pool their wisdom and offer constructive proposals for the plan.

During the session, political advisors will hold discussions on a range of topics including high-quality economic growth, rural vitalization, ecological conservation, innovation-driven development, and people's livelihood.