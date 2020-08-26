Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

French president calls on citizens to learn to live with COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:34, August 26, 2020

PARIS, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on citizens to learn to live with the coronavirus after infections spiraled higher in recent weeks.

"To overcome the health crisis, we must learn to live with the virus," Macron tweeted, calling on people to show unity and assume responsibility to contain the epidemic resurgence.

Macron said he had chaired a defense council over the epidemic situation "to organize with the best possible conditions taking into account the epidemic evolution," the start of the new academic year and work condition, after social mixing during summer vacation had led to faster virus spread and increasing clusters.

The president pledged "clear rules everywhere to allow everyone to regain confidence."

In the past 24 hours, France confirmed 3,304 new coronavirus cases, higher than Monday's 1,955, but lower than the post-lockdown daily record of 4,897 posted on Sunday. Some 33 active clusters were detected, bringing the total to 352.

A total of 248,158 infections have been identified since the epidemic outbreak, according to the country's Health Public Agency.

Health authorities said that France had conducted over 755,000 virus tests over the past week, and over 7 million since the start of the epidemic.

As of Tuesday, 4,600 patients are hospitalized, down by 90 from a day before. Meanwhile, the number of those who need intensive care rose by 11 to 410. Some 30,544 people in France have succumbed to the respiratory illness, representing a single-day increase of 22.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York