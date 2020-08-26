Chinese police deliver two Korean suspects to ROK

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police on Tuesday handed over two Korean criminal suspects to a task team from the Republic of Korea (ROK) at north China's Tianjin Municipality at the request of the ROK, said China's Ministry of Public Security.

The two men, surnamed Lee and Park, were wanted by ROK law enforcement organs for suspected crimes in the ROK, said the ministry, adding that they absconded to China in October 2019 before the Interpol issued a red notice on them. They have since been in China illegally.

The Chinese police attached great importance to the case and arrested the suspects in Langfang, a city in north China's Hebei province, on Aug. 10, according to the ministry.

Chinese public security organs will continue to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational crimes under the law, said the ministry.