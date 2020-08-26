Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese police deliver two Korean suspects to ROK

(Xinhua)    09:18, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police on Tuesday handed over two Korean criminal suspects to a task team from the Republic of Korea (ROK) at north China's Tianjin Municipality at the request of the ROK, said China's Ministry of Public Security.

The two men, surnamed Lee and Park, were wanted by ROK law enforcement organs for suspected crimes in the ROK, said the ministry, adding that they absconded to China in October 2019 before the Interpol issued a red notice on them. They have since been in China illegally.

The Chinese police attached great importance to the case and arrested the suspects in Langfang, a city in north China's Hebei province, on Aug. 10, according to the ministry.

Chinese public security organs will continue to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational crimes under the law, said the ministry.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York