Those who discredit central gov't, HKSAR gov't should be ashamed of themselves: Carrie Lam

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam attends a press conference in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Looking at the central government's altruistic support for Hong Kong, those who keep taking every chance to discredit the central government and damage the relationship between the central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) should be ashamed of themselves, Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam said.

Lam made the remarks in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. She said that the central government has always shown great care for Hong Kong and has proactively responded to requests made by the HKSAR government.

"We will make good use of the central government's support and carry out the following three tasks effectively and expeditiously, including providing voluntary virus testing services for all residents, completing the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) within a few weeks, and building a temporary hospital on a piece of land near AWE within a few months," she wrote.

According to the post, team leader of the mainland nucleic acid test support team Yu Dewen has said publicly that they would without hesitation give whatever assistance Hong Kong needed. "This simple yet powerful statement exactly reflects the support of the central government for the HKSAR and Hong Kong residents."

"Even in times when the mainland was grappling with the severe epidemic, the central government had been providing supplies to Hong Kong and assisting Hong Kong residents stranded in the mainland and overseas to return to Hong Kong," she said, pointing out that as the epidemic situation in the mainland is now more stable than that in Hong Kong, greater support is being given to Hong Kong.

Members of the mainland support team who have come to work in Hong Kong also have great respect for the system in Hong Kong. All the work is conducted in accordance with the laws and regulations in Hong Kong, fully reflecting Hong Kong's special status under "one country, two systems," she added.