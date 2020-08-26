China-Italy mutual assistance has nothing to do with politics or self-interest: Chinese FM

ROME, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that the mutual assistance between China and Italy has nothing to do with politics or self-interest.

At a press briefing together with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Wang said his visit to Europe was the first made by the Chinese foreign minister since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang said, Italy being the first leg of his visit shows the importance of Sino-Italian relations in China's diplomacy. It also demonstrates the great attention China pays to its relations with Europe.

Wang said Sino-Italian relations have withstood the test of the pandemic. "Facing the impact of the pandemic, China has stood with Italy and other European countries firmly from the very beginning."

He recalled that when China was in the thick of the pandemic, Italy rapidly sent out special aircraft with anti-epidemic supplies. Italian President Sergio Mattarella even held a special concert in solidarity with China.

When COVID-19 broke out in Italy, Wang said, China felt the same way and responded to Italy's request by mobilizing large quantities of supplies and rushing to its aid. China also sent three teams of medical experts to the hardest-hit areas in Italy, sharing the experiences in fighting the pandemic unreservedly.

According to Wang, the mutual assistance between China and Italy comes from the long-standing friendship between the peoples of the two countries, and is based on the Chinese cultural tradition of helping others. It has nothing to do with politics or self-interest from beginning to end, he noted.

If there is still any talk of "politics of generosity", it's "an insult to the humanitarian spirit," he noted.

Wang said the sudden and unexpected outbreak of the pandemic hasn't hurt Sino-Italian ties, instead the bilateral ties have stood the test and strengthened, while playing a role in exploring international cooperation in containing the pandemic.

Italy is the first leg in Wang's first foreign tour as the COVID-19 epidemic eases. The official visit in Europe from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 will also take him to the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany.