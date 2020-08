Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2020 shows the construction site of Pingtan Station on the Fuzhou-Pingtan railway in southeast China's Fujian Province. As an important part of Fuzhou-Pingtan railway, Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge is undergoing static load tests in recent days. With the length of 88 kilometers and a designed speed of 200 kilometers per hour, Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is expected to be put into use by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)