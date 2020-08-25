Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,696 to 966,189

(Xinhua)    17:18, August 25, 2020

MOSCOW, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 4,696 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 966,189, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 120 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,568.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 681 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 258,430, the response center said.

According to the statement, 779,747 people have recovered so far, including 6,652 over the past day.

As of Monday, 214,519 people were still under medical observation, while over 34.8 million tests have been conducted across the country.

