Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on hopes for vaccine rollout

(Xinhua)    16:20, August 25, 2020

TOKYO, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as U.S. shares advancing overnight buoyed the market mood along with growing hopes for the rollout of a prospective coronavirus vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 311.26 points, or 1.35 percent, from Monday to close the day at 23,296.77, marking its highest closing level since Feb. 21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 18.10 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish at 1,625.23.

Air transportation, textile and apparel, and bank-linked issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play.

