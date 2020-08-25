Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Ex-chief of China's top liquor brand sentenced to jail for bribery

(Xinhua)    10:48, August 25, 2020

GUIYANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Zili, former vice chairman and general manager of Kweichow Moutai Group, maker of China's famous Moutai liquor, was Monday sentenced to 11 and half years in prison for accepting bribes, a court said.

The sentence, handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, Guizhou Province, also includes a fine of 1 million yuan (about 144,600 U.S. dollars) and the confiscation of Liu's illegally gained property.

The court found that from 2008 to 2018, Liu used his position in the state-owned group to seek benefits for others including franchise rights. In return, he received money and valuable worth 18.55 million yuan, either directly or through his family members.

The court said the sentence showed leniency, taking into consideration that Liu was cooperative in the investigation and has already surrendered part of his illegal earnings.

Liu pled guilty in the court.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York