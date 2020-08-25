CPEC to benefit entire region: Pakistani FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only benefit Pakistan and China, but also the entire region, offering immense employment opportunities.

"CPEC is a well-considered project of regional connectivity," Qureshi, who recently returned from China after completing his two-day visit, said at a press conference here.

The foreign minister said that the development projects under CPEC will be timely implemented. "No matter what, CPEC would continue towards the goal of its complete implementation," he said.

He said Pakistan and China would act collectively to strengthen bilateral relations and protect mutual strategic interests.

"Our strategic compass is set in the right direction and joint efforts would be made to promote peace, development and prosperity in the region," the foreign minister said.