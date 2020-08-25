China hopes to promote political, economic, trade agendas with EU during FM visit: spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to jointly implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the European Union (EU), and advancing key political, economic and trade agendas of both sides through Chinese foreign minister's visit, a spokesperson said Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.

It will be Wang's first foreign tour as the COVID-19 epidemic eases, Zhao said.

He said this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations, and both sides have actively worked together to promote bilateral and international cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, which has enriched the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that the international situation is increasingly unstable and uncertain in the wake of the epidemic, Zhao said it is more important for China and the EU to cooperate in promoting the unity of the international community in the face of COVID-19, safeguarding multilateralism and restarting the global economy.

According to the spokesperson, China hopes to deepen cooperation with the EU in responding to COVID-19 and stabilizing global industrial and supply chain, and in fields such as the digital and green economies.

China also looks forward to a concerted voice in safeguarding multilateralism and improving global governance to make greater contributions to the world peace, stability and development, Zhao said.