Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Mainland official urges U.S. side to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces

(Xinhua)    10:27, August 25, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop repeatedly sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman with the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to remarks by the "American Institute in Taiwan" on security cooperation between the U.S. side and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is part of China," Ma said, stressing that the Taiwan question brooks no foreign interference.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority's escalating provocations with the help of external forces will only jeopardize the common interests of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, endanger the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, undermine cross-Strait peace and stability, and put Taiwan in a more precarious situation, Ma said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York