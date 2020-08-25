Mainland official urges U.S. side to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop repeatedly sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman with the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to remarks by the "American Institute in Taiwan" on security cooperation between the U.S. side and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is part of China," Ma said, stressing that the Taiwan question brooks no foreign interference.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority's escalating provocations with the help of external forces will only jeopardize the common interests of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, endanger the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, undermine cross-Strait peace and stability, and put Taiwan in a more precarious situation, Ma said.