China to prioritize Mekong countries for COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will give priority to providing COVID-19 vaccines to Mekong countries once a vaccine is developed and put into use, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Monday.

Li made the remarks when attending the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting via video link.

China will set up special funds to promote public health under the framework of the LMC Special Fund, and continue to provide anti-epidemic materials and technical support to Mekong countries, Li said.

Stressing the significance of solidarity and cooperation to the global fight against the pandemic, Li said China is willing to work with Mekong countries to support the work of the World Health Organization.